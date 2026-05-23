Pokémon Winds and Waves Will Have Multiple Endings According to Leak

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak claims that it will have multiple endings. According to the rumor, the Gen 10 Pokémon games will feature player choices for the first time in the franchise. Decisions you make can then can impact the way your story concludes.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims Endings Change Based on Player Choice

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are still a year and a half away from the launch of Pokémon Winds and Waves in 2027, and leaks continue to surface online about it. However, this latest leak makes some pretty wild claims about the game’s narrative. Specifically, it’s rumored that Pokémon Gen 10 will feature multiple endings for the first time that are based on choices you make during the game’s story.

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This latest leak was recently reported on by Light88 on X. “According to information from the Pokémon Winds and Waves Teraleak (subject to change), the game will feature multiple endings depending on your choices throughout the story. The final boss fight itself is said to change depending on your actions and the point in the story where you decide to challenge the villain.”

Here are the choices you will reportedly have in Pokémon Winds and Waves that can change your ending (courtesy of Light88):

Whether you catch or don’t catch the Legendary Pokémon

How many Gyms you complete (Gyms are apparently skippable)

When you choose to defeat the main villain

Decisions made before the final boss battle

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

If true, this leak is a pretty massive overhaul for the Game Freak franchise. Gyms will not only be entirely skippable for the first time, but players will also be able to experience different endings based on multiple choices they are presented with in the campaign. The final boss fight in the game even reportedly changes based on these decisions.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Reportedly Has a “True Ending” That Has to Be Unlocked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The other major feature revealed in this leak is that Pokémon Winds and Waves will also reportedly have a “true ending” that players will need to unlock. Light88 explained that this ending is accessed with 100% completion of Pokémon Gen 10. So you will need to complete all gyms, challenges and catch both Legendaries, etc.

“The ‘true ending’ can supposedly only be achieved by completing everything in the game.” Even more intriguing is that there is a rumor that Pokémon Winds and Waves also has a secret ending that can be triggered early on in the game. It supposedly involves underwater travel and discovering a secret location. Although details about this early secret ending were pretty scarce.

As far as whether this latest leak is legitimate, it likely is. As we’ve previously reported, most Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks are sourced from official documents that were leaked online. Back in 2024, Game Freak had a security breach known as the ‘Teraleaks’. Most Gen 10 leaks from it have since been proven to be legitimate.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Still, we should take this multiple endings leak with a grain of salt. Most of the Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks are from a much older build of the game. Even Light88 points out that things are “subject to change” in the final build. So it’s entirely possible that Game Freak could still scrap the multiple endings feature. Still, the fact that it was likely in the game at some point during development is pretty exciting. Hopefully it makes the final cut!