4 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs To Play at a Graduation Party

Summer is almost here, which means school is almost out. When school is out, that means another year’s class is finally graduating. In college or high school alike, it marks a massive transitional moment in someone’s life.

You might be having one more summer break before you figure out what you’re going to do with your life. Or, the graduation might mark a shift into more schooling.

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In any event, a graduating student is inevitably going to have a big party to celebrate their accomplishments. That means you absolutely need a killer playlist to set the vibe. Thankfully, Noisey has you covered with a few songs to set the celebration off right.

Four Rap and R&B Songs You Should Play at Your Next Graduation Party

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“We Don’t Care” by Kanye West

Instead of going the tried and true route with normal party tracks, maybe go with a bit of irony. “I got the perfect thing for the kids to sing,” Kanye West grinned before launching into an ode to the survivors and those persevering every day. “We weren’t supposed to make it past 25, jokes on you, we still alive,” he rapped. For all the college graduates, it has to feel cathartic to let that line out.

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“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

“Celebration” has practically become cliché to play at parties. But few songs represent congratulations more than the Kool & The Gang classic. Triumphant horns and ‘woo-hoo’s equal joy and jumping around. If it wasn’t already played when students threw their caps in the air, it’s an easy addition to the graduation party set list.

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“We Made It” by Drake and Soulja Boy

Triumphant horns are always the mark of a great celebratory track. “We Made It” captures that victorious energy with a relieving chant of “n***a we made it!” Once you graduate, it’s like no one can tell you anything.

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“Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj and Drake

Of course, your graduation party can’t be all pompous flexing. Sometimes, you need a moment to reflect on the arduous journey that brought you to the celebration. That’s where a song like “Moment 4 Life” kicks in, where triumph gradually turns into pride.

As Nicki croons about wanting her moment to last forever, you might contemplate the next move. Then, by the end of the record, you can be grateful for the hardships that got you there. If nothing else, it’s catchy enough to add to the playlist.