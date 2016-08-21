Jimmy Eat World Just Announced a New Album and Shared “Get Right,” Their First Single in Three Years

Legendary Arizonan emo band Jimmy Eat World have returned with their first single in three years, premiering “Get Right” on Daniel P Carter’s BBC Radio 1 Rock Show on Sunday afternoon.

In an interview on the show, lead singer Jim Adkins chose not to divulge the title or release date for the band’s ninth studio album, but suggested that a full announcement will follow soon. He said that the band are looking forward to an extensive international tour in support of the record, too.

The track itself sees the band inching back towards the minor chords and heavier riffs of their angsty middle period around the early 2000s. Check out “Get Right” below and feel feelings again, just like you used to.

Alex Robert Ross is probably going to have to listen to Clarity a few times now. Follow him on Twitter.