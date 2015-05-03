Kanye West Just Changed the Title of His New Album to…’Swish’

Photo courtesy of Kanye West

OMG GUYS

Kanye West just Tweeted that he’s changing the title of his insanely-anticipated new album to Swish.

I’m changing my album name to SWISH — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 3, 2015

I might change it again but that’s the name now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 3, 2015

In March, Kanye told us that his latest record would be called So Help Me God and included a cryptic religious symbol for the Virgin Mary (which, oddly enough, has been used by the very awesome traditional metal band Christian Mistress for years). The rest of our burning questions—will it be a Tidal exclusive? What does the cover look like? Will North make a cameo? What is the meaning of life?—remain unanswered. What does it all mean, ‘Ye?!