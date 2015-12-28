VICE
Mac Demarco Celebrates Boxing Day… With a Cover of “White Christmas”

Mac DeMarco’s originally from British Columbia, Canada, where today they celebrate their Christmas companion holiday Boxing Day, and Demarco’s clearly feeling festive because he just quietly slid a cover of the holiday staple “White Christmas” onto his Youtube page (comically captioned “Twas the season”). The cover’s kitschy keyboard cabaret, and the artwork’s reviled Star Wars: The Phantom Menace character Jar Jar Binks decked in Christmas lights. Makes you wonder how gloriously bad another Star Wars holiday special could be in 2015. Stream “White Christmas” below.

