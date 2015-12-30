Stream Mac Miller’s Half Hour Instrumental Space Odyssey ‘Run On Sentences, Volume 2’

Our friend rapper Mac Miller dropped a great album with this summer’s GO:OD AM, but one thing it notably lacked was beats from the man himself. Tonight Mac dropped off a tape under his production pseudonym Larry Fisherman to satiate fans craving more of his work behind the boards. Part beat tape, part found sound collage, Run On Sentences, Volume Two, sequel to the 2013 original, is a wigged out journey through the mind of a demented studio wiz, and if you make it all the way to the end, you get a spacey ballad about, what else, getting high. Light one up and stream the project below.