M83 and Maps are no strangers. They released a split EP back in 2008 – and they’re teaming up once again for a new remix. The Northampton-based electronic musician has taken on his Mute counterpart’s “Run Into Flowers” (originally from 2003’s Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts) for this mesmeric and unwinding effort.

The reworking ties in with M83’s recent reissues of his first three albums and new remix EPs, out today worldwide [on Naive]. Check out this cut below exclusively on Noisey.