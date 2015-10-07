Brooklyn Art-Punks PILL Will Scald Your Ears with “Hot Glue”

Photo by Chad Kamensine

Good news for New York City art-punks PILL. After ruling the underground Brooklyn for the past year with skronk-driven krautrock, the four-piece band just signed to Mexican Summer and have announced the October 30 release of their new 7″ titled Hot Glue/A.I.Y.M.? Noisey is stoked to premiere “Hot Glue,” one side of the upcoming 7″, streaming below. Pre-order Hot Glue/A.I.Y.M.? here from Mexican Summer and catch PILL on an East Coast tour with Parquet Courts.

Videos by VICE

PILL Tour Dates:

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Acheron – CMJ

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn – CMJ

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Palisades (7″ Release Show!)

12/03 – Northampton, MA @ Flywheel *

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Middle East *

12/05 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

12/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

12/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle *

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s *

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *



* with Parquet Courts