Bat and Ball have been floating around for a while. Their new track “Lizard Cuts” (premiering above) is a spacious slice of indie-electronica that lands somewhere between London Grammar and The XX. It follows on from their last single ‘Stops My Mouth’ released in March via Jen Long’s label ‘Kissability’.

Bat and Ball play the Old Blue Last on 23 October

Lizard Cuts is released 20 October