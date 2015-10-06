Watch Blue Daisy’s Menacing Video For “Gravediggers”

Blue Daisy’s new album Darker Than Blue recently dropped via R&S Records. There’s a lot in the name: “Everything I’m talking about, it’s me, but it’s my demons”, he told The Fader earlier this year. “The Darker Than Blue thing came from that, and also the fact that I’m a black individual in this world. I am darker than blue. This is the label that they put on me”.

Essentially: it’s a dark, menacing record that’s about death, yet bursting with the fury of life. And one of the stand-out cuts on Darker Than Blue is “Gravediggers” – which we’re premiering the video for below. Blue Daisy told us over email that the theme centres around “walking down a deserted, dusty road, with chaos lurking in the shadows at night with a man fighting his way to redemption”. Watch below: