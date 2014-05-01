PREMIERE: DZ Deathrays – “Reflective Skull”

For those of you who think the death ray was some futuristic shit from Star Wars or Ghostbusters, here’s a fun-fact – the death ray actually existed way back in the 1920s thanks to deranged scientist Nikola Tesla. We don’t know whether DZ Deathrays have a particular affinity with energy-based weapons, but we do know that they’ve got a knack for writing bone-crunching riffs. This, combined with the yelping vocals and banging drums on “Reflective Skull”, taken from forthcoming album Black Rat, recalls dance-punk duo DFA1979 at their most raucous.

The band are playing at the Old Blue Last on Saturday. You should probably go because it will cost you the grand price of NOTHING. It’s a free gig.