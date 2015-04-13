Premiere: October Dance – “Rouge”



The disco dancing, fruit-smuggling bad boys of October Dance are out today with the video for “Rouge”, the first of a four-single release epidemic titled Paradise in Heaven. With lofty male vocals, piercing synths and uptempo beats reminiscent of the glory days of Metronomy, “Rouge” is an exciting start to what promises to be a series of undeniably dancey singles with inspired music videos to match. The nod to American Beauty reimagined with three dudes making sexual creations with fruit and rocking out on air drums got a bit of a chuckle out of us – and if a music video can’t do that anymore, then what is it good for anyhow?

The idea of the four part voyage Paradise in Heaven is to embrace the new age of music releases in which singles are king and entire LPs are almost a memory of the past. Each single will have a video created by a different videographer along with its very own release party, which reminds us: there will be one for “Rouge” on April 16th at Brass Monkey.

Stay tuned for the rest of the releases from Paradise in Heaven, and in the mean time, we’ll see you at the fruit stands if you’re craving a big thick banana as badly as we are right now.