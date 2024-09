If you’re alone this holiday season, two independent legends are here to keep you company. After LCD Soundsystem released “Christmas Will Break Your Heart”—their first song in five years—last night, Thom Yorke took to Twitter this morning to let the world know they recorded a theme song for the latest James Bond movie, Spectre. According to Yorke, it “didn’t work out, but become something of our own which we love very much.”

