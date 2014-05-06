Slut-Shaming Preacher

In August of last year, campus preacher Brother Dean Saxton caused outrage after preaching at the University of Arizona and holding a sign that read, “YOU DESERVE RAPE.”

This is typical behaviour for Dean, who believes, among other things, that women shouldn’t be allowed to attend university, that feminism is evil and that immodestly dressed women are asking to be raped.

VICE went to Arizona to meet up with Dean as he was preparing to protest the screening of a documentary about a rape survivor.

