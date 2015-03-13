Watch The Full Performance of Stormzy Playing Outside Our Office

Stormzy came down to the Noisey offices in London for an impromptu show. If you missed it then you’re a prick, but also don’t worry, because you can check out the full video below.

It’s not been a bad couple of months for Stormzy. After a BBC Sound Poll nomination, and a star-turn at Noisey grime karaoke which we’re prettty sure made all the difference, he won the MOBO for Best Grime and this week his single “Know Me From” looks set to smash the charts, setting him up for the most anticipated grime album in years. And yeah, there’s the small matter of flanking Kanye at the Brits.

Videos by VICE

You can read our interview with Stormzy from Grime Week here.

Buy Know Me From on iTunes now.