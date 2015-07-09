Swagger On – Here’s Society’s “Protocol”

Man this is so English you can smell the baked beans and sausage. It’s got a baggy swagger to it, but the swill of horns and strings add another layer of pizzaz. Is it gonna happen for Society, a.k.a. James Girdler and producer Brendan Lynch (Primal Scream, Weller, The Rakes)? We bloody well hope so. We first premiered the video for “14 Hours” back in 2013 and in 2012 there was “All That We’ve Become,” which sounded like a dusty soul record unearthed from your cool uncle’s closet.

In any case “Protocol” got its first spin on last night on BBC Radio 1, but you can dip into it here (if you’re not in the UK, because, you’re probably nowhere near).