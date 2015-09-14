Someone Made a Corn Maze of Taylor Swift’s Face

What do you think of when you think of corn mazes? Family fun? The actualization of Autumn’s coolness? Or do you associate with wandering around in the midst of Taylor Swift’s head in Maryland? It might start to be the latter, because Summers Farm in Frederick, Maryland has created a giant corn maze design featuring Taylor Swifts’ face. From September 26 to November 1, you have the chance to wander around a ton of corn while being inside the head of Taylor. One has to wonder, are there centaurs or other scary beasts lurking within the maze’s corridors? If some crazy millionaire locked a bunch of millennials in a death trap maze, it would definitely be this maze.