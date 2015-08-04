Things That Don’t Exist

There has been some confusion lately over things that do and do not exist. These are things that do not exist.



Writer: Heather Anne Campbell

Storyboard Director: Sean Solomon

Voice Talent: Heather Anne Campbell

Animation: Sean Solomon, Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Matt Marblo

Design: Sean Solomon, Marcos Cohen, Violet Bruce, Jiyoon Shin, Jenessa Warren

Editor: Nick Reczynski