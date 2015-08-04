There has been some confusion lately over things that do and do not exist. These are things that do not exist.
Writer: Heather Anne Campbell
Storyboard Director: Sean Solomon
Voice Talent: Heather Anne Campbell
Animation: Sean Solomon, Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Matt Marblo
Design: Sean Solomon, Marcos Cohen, Violet Bruce, Jiyoon Shin, Jenessa Warren
Editor: Nick Reczynski
Things That Don’t Exist
