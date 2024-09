When Islamic State militants attacked the Syrian border town of Kobane, some 180,000 civilians fled in fear to neighboring Turkey. The Turkish government responded by closing most of its Syrian border crossings. Thousands of people remain in a precarious position between the town and the closed border. VICE News met with a smuggler who risks his life trying to get people across the border, and joined him on a night operation as he helped to get families away from Kobane and into Turkey.