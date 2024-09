OFF! is back with another track from their upcoming album, Wasted Years, called “Hypnotized.” It follows the release of the awesome and chaotic single, “Void You Out,” which we premiered last month. “Hypnotized” is a little over two minutes of insanity that will get you hyped for their upcoming project.

Wasted Years drops on 4/8/14 via VICE. Pre-order the Interpunk limited edition red vinyl, too.