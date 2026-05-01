One Direction Singer Cancels US Tour Due to ‘Health’ Issues, Following Alleged Altercation With Former Bandmate

One Direction fans in America who were looking forward to seeing Zayn Malik on his new solo tour just got some bad news. The singer has cancelled his panned U.S. tour dates, seemingly citing health issues. Interestingly, however, the cancellation comes after it was rumored that Malik got into a heated altercation with his former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and, more importantly, your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health,” read a statement posted to Malik’s Instagram Stories.

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Malik then added, “I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.” noted that Malk was recently hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

It is unclear what health issues landed Zayn Malik in the hospital

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” Malik continued, per . “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

So, U.S. fans won’t get to see The Konnakol Tour. But it’s reported that ticket sales are still live for dates in Europe and México. The Konnakol Tour is now scheduled to kick off in London on May 23, at The O2 Arena.

Malik allegedly punched his One Direction bandmate in the face

Notably, the big tour cancellation announcement comes a couple of weeks after TMZ reported that Malik and his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson had gotten into a fist fight. According to reports, the incident happened roughly six months prior. The pair were in the middle of filming a road trip documentary for Netflix. At some point, Malik allegedly made a joke about Tomlinson’s mom, who died of cancer 10 years ago.

Eyewitnesses claim that, infuriated, Tomlinson took a step toward Malik, who responded by throwing a punch. This caused some pretty serious injury to Tomlinson and effectively put a stop to the documentary.

Neither Malik nor Tomlinson—nor reps for either—appear to have commented on the reports.