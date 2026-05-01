How to Harness the Chaotic Healing Energy of Tonight’s Scorpio Full Moon

Today’s Flower Full Moon in Scorpio might influence our behavior and emotions this weekend, bringing a chaotic yet healing energy to the air. Here’s how to spend this weekend, according to the Scorpio full moon.

1. Start the Morning With a Brain Dump Journaling Session

This full moon might trigger some intense emotions, and starting each morning with a journaling session can clear your mind before you dive into the day. You don’t need to follow any special prompts or structure your thoughts clearly. Just get every fleeting thought or feeling onto paper and out of your brain, so you are no longer holding onto it. You might be surprised by how light you feel afterward.

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This journaling session will also make room for your creativity, which might be heightened during the Scorpio full moon. Listen to your artistic urges, as you have them for a reason.

2. Say ‘Yes’ to Plans That Excite You, and ‘No’ to Everything Else

Now is not the time to force yourself to be social. This weekend, only say yes to plans that align with you and to people who fill your cup. If you have nonessential obligations you’d rather avoid, take this as your permission to reschedule or cancel. Otherwise, you might find yourself facing burnout or behaving in ways you aren’t proud of.

Do what fulfills you, and leave everything else for another day.

3. Get Offline and Into Nature/Your Community

In other words, go touch grass.

The Scorpio full moon brings intensity to most of our interactions and intimate relationships, so it’s best to stay in your own lane during this time. Don’t get caught up in petty online drama or waste time doomscrolling, as it will only fuel negativity. Instead, go for a long walk through nature or spend some time with your community, even if that just means heading to a local cafe or volunteering. The more immersed you are in the real world, and the less invested you are in the digital space, the more digestible this energy will feel.

4. Conduct an Energy Audit

Scorpio is a highly sensitive zodiac sign. As a result, this full moon asks us where we are investing too much of our precious energy. Are you spending hours scrolling on TikTok when you could be writing your book? (This question is directed at myself.) Are you giving too much to people who don’t meet you halfway? Are you prioritizing work over your health?

Pay attention to what fuels your energy and what depletes it, then find ways you can do more of the former and less of the latter.