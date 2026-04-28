This Common Insult Is Actually the Best Advice on the Internet

While I hate to bring more attention to online slang, seeing as the entire idea of this article is to log off the internet, I’d love to acknowledge the benefits of the passive-aggressive, trending piece of advice: “go touch grass.”

This insulting statement actually holds some merit, and honestly, in today’s world, we all need to touch more grass.

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What Does ‘Go Touch Grass’ Even Mean?

“Go touch grass” basically translates to “get off your phone and get back into the real world.” In some cases, it has a similar undercurrent as “go jump in a lake.”

“‘Go touch grass’ is sometimes meant as an insult and insinuates that you’re spending far too much time online,” says Dr. Suzanne Wallach, LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist and the Founder and Executive Director of SoCal DBT Center in Los Angeles. “But in DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), I’d translate it more into something much more practical: a cue for distress tolerance and mindfulness, two of DBT’s most important skills.”

“When emotions run high online (which they seem to always be these days), your nervous system is activated,” Dr. Wallach adds. “Stepping outside—perhaps literally touching grass—and noticing the sensation of your feet on the ground, the air on your skin, the breeze in your hair can all help regulate and calm our nervous system. It helps us get back into the present moment.”

While this statement might seem lighthearted and playful—and its premise is actually beneficial—it often has a harsh, sometimes judgmental undertone.

“If you’re delivering a ‘go touch grass’ to someone else (or even yourself), know that your tone matters. In DBT, we want to reduce shame, not increase it, whenever possible,” says Wallach. “The goal isn’t to log off *because* you’re being too much, but to take a step back and regulate the nervous system in a way that’ll be helpful for you in the short and long run.”

3 Ways to ‘Touch Grass’

Did someone tell you to touch grass, or are you craving more grounding in your own life? Here are some ways to log off and ground yourself in the real world.

1. Go Out Into Nature

Literally speaking, touching grass actually is beneficial. Of course, any connection to nature helps, too.

“Grounding is a process that helps you shift from being caught in your emotions back into the here and now, and taking a few minutes to be in nature is perhaps the most effective way to make that shift,” says Jacob Brown, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. “If you’re stuck indoors, open a window and look outside as you go through this exercise.”

2. Practice Breathing Exercises

Brown recommends taking five deep, slow breaths to ground yourself in your body and in the moment.

“As you breathe, try to become aware of your body,” he advises. “Feel your feet on the ground, your chest and stomach moving with your breath, move your fingers back and forth, roll your shoulders. Nothing fancy, you’re just reminding yourself that you have a body.”

3. Connect With Your Senses

Many of us don’t realize how disconnected we are from our own bodies until we practice awareness of our senses.

Brown recommends engaging all five senses: touch, smell, sight, hearing, and taste. Pay attention to the feel of your clothing on your skin, the scent of freshly cut grass, the hue of the sky, the sound of birds chirping, the sweet bite of a strawberry…You will begin to feel more present again.

“Even a few moments of being in touch with nature can radically shift your feelings,” says Brown. “It can slow your heart and breathing, help you be more in the here and now, and become more positive and optimistic.”