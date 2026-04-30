The Full Flower Moon in Scorpio Is Coming: Everything You Need to Know

This Friday, May 1, at 1:23 p.m. EDT, we will experience the full moon in Scorpio. Also known as the Flower Moon, May’s first full moon will be both empowering and celebratory. Here’s what you should know about this impactful spring full moon.

What Is the Flower Moon?

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers. May is known for an abundance of gorgeous flowering plants, which finally start to bloom during this spring month. As a result, many people refer to May’s full moon as the Flower Moon.

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“May’s Flower Moon name should be no surprise,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports. “Flowers spring forth across North America in abundance this month!”

This year, we will experience two full moons in May, making this first one the Flower Moon. The second is called a Blue Moon (which describes a second full moon in a given month).

Spiritual Meaning of the Flower Moon

Spiritually speaking, the Flower Moon symbolizes abundance and celebration. After enduring a month of rain (April), we are now able to enjoy the gorgeous blooming flowers. This full moon is all about reaping the benefits of your hard work—and releasing anything that might be preventing your own growth.

Additionally, the Flower Moon symbolizes renewal, transformation, and visibility. It’s time to let yourself be seen as you are, embracing your most authentic self.

Full Flower Moon in Scorpio

This particular full moon is occurring in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, a particularly sensitive, intuitive, and mystical water sign.

“This upcoming Full Moon in Scorpio carries a very instinctual, body-led energy,” says Mikaela MacLean, who is an Aesthetician, Human Design guide, and Energy Healer at LILFOX. “From a Human Design perspective, it’s activating themes of intuition, pattern awareness, and even cellular memory.”

What to Expect From the Flower Moon in Scorpio

During the upcoming Flower Moon, you might find yourself navigating challenges you’ve endured before or following paths you’ve previously walked down.

“This is the kind of moon where things can feel familiar before you logically understand why,” MacLean says. “Experiences of Déjà vu, subtle signals, a sense that you’ve ‘witnessed this before.’ But it’s not coming from the mind; it’s a response from the body.”

Of course, each full moon has its extremes to avoid.

“The shadow side of this full moon can show up as mistrust, hypervigilance, or expecting the past to repeat itself, in a negative way,” MacLean explains. “Old patterns can resurface, and it’s easy to interpret that as being doomed, no repeat.”

If you’re able to strike a balance between familiarity and paranoid anticipation, you might actually find clarity during the Flower Moon.

“This time offers heightened instinct and intuitive awareness. Your nervous system is recognizing patterns it has already lived through, and offering you a chance to respond differently this time around,” says MacLean. “What might feel like paranoia at first is often a form of innate intelligence. The body remembers what the mind can forget. I like to call this our inner caveman or wild animal.”

How to Celebrate May’s Full Flower Moon

Every full moon offers the opportunity to retreat and turn inward, and this one is no exception.

“As a collective, this full moon invites us to slow down and listen more closely to those subtle signals,” says MacLean. “Notice what feels aligned, what doesn’t, based on the past. And, to trust your initial response rather than let your mind override it.”

“An embodied way to work with this energy is to engage your sense of smell,” MacLean adds. “Scorpio is deeply connected to the more primal, instinctual layers of perception, and scent is a powerful way to access that, specifically at this moon. Even simply pausing to notice how you react to the aromatics in different environments, fragrances, or even the scent of people can bring valuable insight.”

What better time to stop and smell the flowers than during the Flower Moon?