What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect from the Full Moon in Scorpio

Are you ready for the powerful full moon in Scorpio? Occurring on the first day of May, this celestial event will kickstart quite the transitional spring month.

“We’re approaching one of the most intense full moons of the year: the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1,” says Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, Spiritual Guidance Space. “It’s also known as the Flower Moon, a name that reflects the height of spring, when everything around us blooms and comes to life. Beyond its beautiful name, this Scorpio full moon points to transformation: moving from one chapter to the next.”

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Wondering what you can expect from the Flower Moon? Here’s what each zodiac sign has in store from the full moon in Scorpio, according to Arutiunian.

Aries

Aries, expect this full moon to highlight your career and finances.

“This full moon may shed light on finances, resources, and the energy you put into your work,” says Arutiunian. “Events may reveal the results of your efforts. You may also notice attractive financial opportunities or see where your approach to work and money needs to change.”

Taurus

Taurus, pay close attention to your relationships during the Scorpio full moon. If something feels off, trust your instincts.

“This full moon activates your 7th house, so relationships, partnerships, and even competition may be in the spotlight,” says Arutiunian. “It may bring relationship dynamics to the surface or reveal results connected to clients, collaborators, or competitors.”

Gemini

Do you need more structure in your life, Gemini? Now is the time to re-evaluate your everyday priorities.

“This full moon may bring a need to transform your daily routine or habits, or highlight health details that are important to address,” Arutiunian explains. “If you’ve been working on meaningful changes in these areas, it may reveal progress or show you what still needs attention.”

Cancer

Expect your creativity to flourish and be rewarded during this full moon, Cancer.

“You may see results from creative projects or hobbies,” says Arutiunian. “At the same time, outside events may show where your approach to love, dating, or casual relationships needs a gentle adjustment.”

Leo

Are you craving a change of scenery, Leo? Don’t ignore these urges.



“This Scorpio full moon may bring up themes around home, family, where you live, and inner emotional work,” Arutiunian says. “Events may prompt changes in these areas, especially with parents, living arrangements, or your emotional patterns.”

Virgo

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Virgo, but this full moon will be just as admin-focused as your daily life.

“This period may highlight learning, communication, daily work, paperwork, or transportation,” says Arutiunian. “You may need to adjust how you communicate, handle paperwork, or approach your studies. At the same time, you may see tangible results from your efforts in these areas.”

Libra

Libra, your finances are at the forefront of Scorpio’s full moon.

“You may see results from previous changes in your financial life, or feel the need to adjust how you earn or save,” says Arutiunian. “This is a great time to let go of belongings that no longer serve you.”

Scorpio

Scorpio, with the full moon occurring in your sign, you’re the star of the show right now.

“This full moon activates your 1st house, highlighting self-confidence, determination, and how you take action,” Arutiunian explains. “This period may show where you need more persistence, courage, and initiative. You may also see results in fitness, appearance, or athletic goals.”

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this full moon might illuminate hidden truths, which can shift your mindset in certain aspects of your life.

“This period may bring new insights and a need to rethink how you view the past,” says Arutiunian. “Secrets or details you hadn’t noticed may come to light, especially around work and health. This is a great time to focus on inner change, emotional growth, and letting go of illusions.”

Capricorn

This full moon is all about your partnerships, Capricorn.

“This period may bring changes among friends, colleagues, and the teams you work with,” Arutiunian reveals. “You may receive recognition or see results from your contributions. You may also notice behind-the-scenes dynamics in group projects coming to the surface.”

Aquarius

Aquarius, get ready to shift gears and hone in on your career and reputation.

“You may encounter situations where something needs to change or transform, and things may feel a bit more tense than usual,” Arutiunian says. “At the same time, this is a time to reap the rewards of your hard work or experience a boost in your professional standing.”

Pisces

Are you ready to expand, Pisces? This full moon will highlight all the ways you can grow and transform in your personal and professional life.

“This period may bring changes around education, long-distance travel, or future goals,” Arutiunian reveals. “You may see results in these areas, or realize where you need to adjust your course. This could show up through school plans, relocation, or travel.”