Europe Just Banned These 15 Chemicals From Cosmetics (the US Still Hasn’t)

Europe is cleaning out its medicine cabinet, and American regulators are, once again, in no particular rush to do the same.

Starting May 1, the European Union will enforce a ban on 15 chemicals in cosmetic products—substances now classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction (CMR). That’s the scientific shorthand for chemicals that may raise cancer risk, alter DNA, or mess with fertility and fetal development. Under EU rules, a CMR classification triggers an automatic cosmetics ban. Manufacturers have to pull existing stock, halt production, and clear shelves by next Friday or face fines.

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In the US, these same 15 chemicals remain legal in personal care products. No ban. No deadline. No scramble.

“Unlike the EU, the US does not have a similar mechanism that automatically bans chemicals classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction,” Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, told the New York Post.

To be fair, the picture is a little more complicated than a straight-up regulatory failure. Most of these 15 substances aren’t ingredients you’d typically find in your face wash or mascara. They’re industrial chemicals—used in factories, labs, agriculture, and manufacturing—that the EU is preemptively blocking from ever making their way into cosmetics.

“A lot of these chemicals you see at the industrial level or in laboratory settings,” Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a medical toxicologist at Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital, told the Post. “It’s not necessarily that people are coming into contact with them regularly on an everyday basis, like in their lip gloss or shampoo.”

The newly banned Chemicals include:

Acetone Oxime: Industrial water treatment and chemical stabilizer; presumed carcinogen

Industrial water treatment and chemical stabilizer; presumed carcinogen Silver (Nano): Antimicrobial agent

Antimicrobial agent Silver (Massive): Used in industrial manufacturing

Used in industrial manufacturing 2,3-Epoxypropyl Neodecanoate: Coatings, adhesives, epoxy resins

Coatings, adhesives, epoxy resins 1,4-Dichloro-2-nitrobenzene: Industrial chemical building block

Industrial chemical building block N,N’-Methylenediacrylamide: Gel formation in lab and biomedical research

Gel formation in lab and biomedical research Sodium 3-(allyloxy)-2-hydroxypropanesulphonate: Water-soluble polymer production

Water-soluble polymer production Trimethyl Borate: Industrial synthesis; linked to reproductive harm and organ damage with long-term exposure

Industrial synthesis; linked to reproductive harm and organ damage with long-term exposure Perboric Acid and its salts: Bleaching and oxidizing agents in detergents

Bleaching and oxidizing agents in detergents Benzyl(diethylamino)diphenylphosphonium reaction mass: Chemical and polymer catalyst

Chemical and polymer catalyst Formic Acid, reaction products with aniline: Dyes and industrial resins

Dyes and industrial resins 2,3-Epoxypropyl Isopropyl Ether: Specialty resins and polymer modification

Specialty resins and polymer modification Trimethyl Phosphate: Solvent and chemical building block

Solvent and chemical building block Methylenediisocyanate (MDI) derivatives: Polyurethanes in foams and adhesives

Polyurethanes in foams and adhesives 1,4-Benzenediamine, N,N’-mixed Ph and tolyl derivatives: Rubber additives and specialty polymers

Here’s the thing about the US regulatory approach: it’s not negligence, exactly. The EU tends to act on early signals, animal studies, preliminary lab findings, and the US believes in waiting for real-world evidence before restricting anything. Widmer gets it. “Increased scrutiny and updated safety data are always helpful, but it doesn’t necessarily mean these substances pose a meaningful risk to the average consumer.”

What’s less defensible is the foundation underneath all of it. Most cosmetic ingredients in this country never cross an FDA desk before they reach consumers. Manufacturers self-certify safety under loose federal guidelines, and the agency’s main tool is the after-the-fact recall. That’s not a safety system so much as a damage control system.

Friedman has called the US cosmetic industry “heavily under-regulated” compared to other countries, and she’s not wrong. In the absence of federal action, a few states are taking their own swings. California, for instance, will ban perboric acid and its sodium salts in cosmetics starting January 2027, under Assembly Bill 496.

For now, Widmer’s practical advice is to rotate what you use, limit chronic repetitive exposure to any one product, and actually look up what’s in the things you put on your body. The EWG’s Skin Deep Database covers more than 130,000 personal care products and is free to use. According to Friedman, none of the products currently listed there claim to contain any of the 15 newly banned chemicals. That’s something, at least.