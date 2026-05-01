The Little Rascals Curse Is Somehow Darker Than You Remember

The Little Rascals began as a series of short films produced by Hal Roach Studios under the Our Gang banner. Between 1922 and 1944, 220 Our Gang comedies were released, featuring an ever-changing group of mischievous children, such as the iconic Alfalfa. Other names that might sound familiar to younger readers include Stymie, Spanky, and Buckwheat, who was famously parodied by Eddie Murphy on Saturday Night Live. A number of Little Rascals spinoffs followed, well into the new millennium, the most recent being the 2014 movie The Little Rascals Save the Day.

But these days, there’s a dark cloud that hovers over the legacy of the original Our Gang films. While we fully acknowledge that it’s not unusual for the cast members of a series that old to have mostly died by now, many of them did so under tragic circumstances that many believe were the result of a curse on the child actors who starred in those early shorts.

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We know, we know: People also say there’s a Poltergeist curse because a couple of young actresses died after the movie’s release. Trust us, this is much weirder.

The Original ‘Little Rascals’ Cast Had a Disturbingly Tragic History

To begin with, Billy Laughlin, who played Froggy between 1940 and 1944, died at 16 years old after being hit by a truck. Then there was Norman Chaney (a.k.a. Chubby), who developed myocarditis following treatment for a glandular ailment; he was just 21 when he passed. Clifton “Bonedust” Young wasn’t quite as young as the other two, but was still only 33 when he burned to death in a hotel fire that was caused by his smoking in bed. And let’s not forget Bobby “Wheezer” Hutchins and Donald Haines, both of whom were killed while serving in the military (they were 20 and 23, respectively).

That brings us to Carl Switzer, better known as Alfalfa, who was shot and killed at 31 in what was later ruled a justifiable homicide. Scotty Beckett lasted a little bit longer than Switzer before dying under mysterious circumstances when he was 38. Still not convinced? How about this: Dorothy Dandridge might not have been a regular cast member, but she did appear in an Our Gang short once; she was later found dead of an accidental overdose just shy of her 43rd birthday.

If all that doesn’t at least make you admit that it’s eerie how each of these actors was involved with the same film series at one point, we don’t know what will. Well, except maybe the fact that Darwood Kaye was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2002, and Jay R. Smith was stabbed to death by a homeless person later that same year. Oh, and did we mention Robert Blake? You know, the actor who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001?

Guess what series he used to be a part of. Go on!