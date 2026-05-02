Get Years of Surfshark VPN for Under $46

Almost half of Americans are using a virtual private network (VPN). What’s your excuse for not being part of that (almost) half? Maybe it’s being overwhelmed by all the choices out there that are mostly a bunch of sketchy junk. Here’s a deal on one of the reputable ones.

You can get two years of Surfshark VPN for $45.60, more than $250 off its retail price, or three years of Surfshark VPN for $67.20, which is more than $360 off. Make sure you enter the code VPN20 at checkout for the full discount. If you forget, then you’ll end up paying $57 or $84, respectively, which isn’t bad but, you know, you’d be leaving money on the table.

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a reputable vpn

The reason Surfshark VPN doesn’t appear in my roundup of the Best VPNs is because I haven’t tested it hands-on yet. It’s on my to-do list, but while I can’t (yet) attest to its speed, connection reliability, or ease of use, I feel comfortable saying that it’s been vetted as a trustworthy VPN, which is more than I can say for most VPNs.

Surfshark regularly opens its inner workings up to independent, third-party auditors you poke around under the hood to verify that there are no hidden backdoors that’d allow the company (or a government) to snoop on a user’s VPN connection, nor any malware or blatant vulnerabilities to viruses, and then they publicly post their findings online for all to see.

Surfshark also has a no-logs policy, which means the company doesn’t monitor or collect users’ activity. What you do online when connected through a Surfshark VPN stays between you and the website. Surfshark itself plugs its ears, covers its eyes, and goes “La la la la la” instead of listening in. Both of these things—regular, independent audits and a no-logs policy that’s actually enforced—are absolute requirements for any VPN worth using.