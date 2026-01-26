Surfshark VPN Just Passed a New Security Audit. Here’s What That Means.

Score another point in Surfshark’s favor. The Netherlands-based VPN passed another independent security audit, conducted by SecuRing. Surfshark announced the audit had been completed and released its results to the public on January 23, 2026.

Why Audits Matter

I won’t run through the whole spiel on why you should use a virtual private network (VPN). I already do that here, in our guide to the best VPNs. Take a look through that story for details on what makes for a good VPN in general, and why I’m so picky about recommending all but a few.

Videos by VICE

But I will take the opportunity to point out that any VPN worth using is regularly, independently audited by a third party. That means the VPN provider turns over access to the nitty-gritty mechanics of its services so that a trusted auditor can make sure that the VPN provider is honest about not logging user data or activity, and that there are no backdoors into the VPN that’d compromise privacy.

That level of transparency demonstrates that a service has nothing to hide and isn’t lying about its privacy guarantees. SecuRing’s latest audit of Surfshark was summed up by Surfshark itself:

“No critical vulnerabilities were found, no high-risk issues impacting user security were identified, the tested vulnerabilities do not lead to serious security threats, and Surfshark infrastructure demonstrated strong protection against real-world attack scenarios…

“Even though a single, minor SSL/TLS configuration improvement was identified, which was promptly resolved, Surfshark’s commitment to security remains evident, as the audit successfully confirmed it is the top priority in the design, configuration, and maintenance of our infrastructure,” added a Surfshark representative.

Even though this isn’t the first time Surfshark has opened itself up to an independent audit and passed, it’s a good sign that it’s regularly doing so, again and again. I’ll have a complete review of Surfshark soon.