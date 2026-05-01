Baby Keem Revealed His Dream Collab and I’m Dying to Hear It

Everyone has their dream collaborations. Fans will listen to their favorite artists and imagine what they sound like next to their other favs. It might never come true because they are no longer with us.

Conversely, sometimes, it’s more within the realm of possibility than we think. Regardless, it’s fun to fantasy cast artists together to see what kind of magic they would conjure up together. Even artists have people on their bucket list to make music with. For Baby Keem, he already has someone in mind.

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Baby Keem Reveals One of His Bucket List Collaborations Is The Weeknd

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Keem firmly said that he’s in a blessed position to only make music with people he wants. Unlike some, he doesn’t have to fulfill obligations by working with label-mates. Instead, he’s only fixated on collaborating with artists that he’s itching to make music with. Moody pop and R&B superstar The Weeknd fits that description.

“I think now I’m at the age where I want to just expand and work with the people who I love, and have love for their music,” Baby Keem said. “I’ll give a name: Right now, recently, in my head is probably The Weeknd. He’s somebody I would like to make music with. He has that amazing-ass voice. I think if we came together, whether it’s me as a producer, or as a feature artist, whatever we do, I think has the potential to be extremely amazing.”

Later in the interview, he shared his thought process behind his live show for the album. Ultimately, he explained how fans will get a glimpse into his upbringing in Las Vegas, encapsulating personal intimacy and tapping into the energy of the city.

After releasing ‘CA$INO’ in February 2026, Keem is in no rush to get back in the studio

“We give people a glimpse of what it was like to walk down a street or a back alley in Vegas,” Baby Keem noted. “That’s kind of the story that we’re trying to tell here. And we’re also telling a little showgirl story, where this girl is kind of in this loop of Vegas, where she gets on stage, and then she gets dressed, and then she does her thing throughout the show. I want people to see what that experience looks like.”

The making of CA$INO comes from an extremely personal place. Originally, Baby Keem named the record after his mother. But what he eventually landed on was because it’s where he went to in his dark times.

“That’s what shaped me to be here today,” he told the audience at his CA$INO listening event. “A lot of these stories [on the album] I used to be embarrassed to talk about. But I kinda changed my perspective on that—it’s not embarrassing, it’s empowering. I wouldn’t change my story for anything.”