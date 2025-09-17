Tony Yayo Says Dr. Dre is Sitting on Tons of Unreleased Collab Records With Dipset

Dr. Dre has a bunch of music he refuses to release? That’s a new one. For decades, The Chronic icon has been notoriously picky with the music he decides to drop. He’s never outright stopped making music, business deals and all. He’s just not inclined to put any of it out, to lots of fans’ frustration. Any rap fan old enough can recall the hype around Detox and how it never really came to fruition. Now, Tony Yayo is saying that Dre decided to work with Dipset but voted against ever releasing it.

Recently, Yayo spoke with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. One point sees Yayo explain how much of a perfectionist Dr. Dre is as an artist. It’s the reason why he’s reluctant to drop anything, whether it be collabs with 50 Cent or his own music. This goes for Dipset too, who received the big Dre cosign in their prime. However, they never reaped the rewards of such a massive opportunity. “Dr. Dre is just a real picky motherfucker […] He did records with Dipset and that shit ain’t never come out,” Yayo says.

Dr. Dre Has Even More Unreleased Music Than We Thought

“He did records with certain people and they never coming out. But he’s like a real particular n***a. I remember he used to tell 50 to do one line over and over again. ‘Do it over, say it like this.’ And I understood sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Dre is a fucking perfectionist. That was an experience,” Yayo adds.

There’s no word on if these records would end up on the infamous Detox. After years of delaying it, in 2015, Dr. Dre eventually decided to can the project completely. He admits that Detox never met his perfectionist tendencies and insisted on moving onto a new muse entirely. Then, he announced his album Compton instead.

“This is something you’re not gonna hear many artists say: the reason that Detox didn’t come out was because I didn’t like it. It wasn’t good,” Dr. Dre says at the time. “I mean seriously, I worked my ass off on it, but I didn’t think I did a good enough job. I couldn’t do that to my fans, I couldn’t do that to myself, to be honest.”