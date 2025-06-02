‘007 First Light’ Will Be Revealed This Week – It’s the First James Bond Game in 12 Years

IO Interactive announced that 007 First Light will finally be revealed this week. According to the developer, they are ready to show off the mysterious project. This is a big deal for James Bond fans, as we haven’t had a proper game in over a decade.

First James Bond Game in A Decade Will Be Revealed Soon

Screenshot: Twitter@007GameIOI

The mysterious James Bond title was first teased back in 2020, originally known as “Project 007.” However, 007 First Light finally had its official title unveiled on June 2, after developer IO Interactive announced it in a social media post. “EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.”

Although IO Interactive didn’t post any more details about First Light, their social media profile description revealed that it will be a “James Bond origin game.” The announcement also included official artwork from the game. The picture features a silhouette of James Bond holding his iconic gun. It’s also unclear what day the game will actually be revealed, as the developer only stated “sometime this week.”

However, if we had to guess, it’s likely to be featured at this year’s Summer Game Fest. So, there is a good chance that 007 First Light will be revealed sometime between June 6 through 8. This also lines up with a tweet made by Geoff Keighley on May 28. In the post, the Summer Game Fest host confirmed that IO Interactive would be participating in the conference.

Everything We Know About ‘007 First Light’ So Far

While IO Interactive’s announcement was slim on details, we actually know quite a bit about the project from previous interviews. As I said above, First Light was originally known as “Project 007” a few years back. When the game was originally teased, IO Interactive assured fans it was a “wholly original Bond story.” They also said, “Players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first Bond origin story.”

007 First Light also made an appearance during the April Switch 2 Direct. Although during the conference, we only got splash art that said, “Project 007.” So, this at least confirms that 007 First Light was developed to launch on the Switch 2. Outside of the developer promising it to be a narrative-driven game, we don’t actually know the genre of the title yet. So, it will be interesting to see if First Light ditches the series’ first-person shooter roots.

The last James Bond game to release was 007 Legends in 2012. The first-person shooter was poorly received among critics and players. So, to say that fans of the spy franchise have had to wait a long time for a good 007 game is an understatement. Given IO Interactive’s incredible track record with the Hitman series, we could be in for something special this time.