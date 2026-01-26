10 Must-Watch Wrestling Documentaries

There’s nothing better than going to a movie theater and going bankrupt from buying over-priced snacks just to watch a film. However, documentaries are on the rise, as people are eager to dive into real stories. Today we’re diving into 10 of the best wrestling documentaries to add to your rotation whether you’re a wrestling fan or not.

1. Beyond the mat (1999)

This, in my opinion, is one of the best wrestling documentaries ever created. Released in 1999, Beyond The Mat follows some of the world’s biggest names — Terry Funk, Mick Foley, Jake Roberts — to chronicle their lives outside the ring. Over a three-year period, director Barry Blaustein follows the aforementioned names as well as independent wrestlers to understand their “why” — why would anyone willingly become a professional wrestler?

Videos by VICE

Where To Watch: available to rent for $3.99 from Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

2. Hitman Hart: Wrestling with shadows (1998)

Play video

As far as wrestlers go, Bret Hart is a Canadian cultural icon. Hitman Hart: Wrestling With Shadows follows Hart during the final year of his WWE career. From beating The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship to the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series ‘97 it pulls back the curtain on an era of wrestling predominantly ruled by kayfabe.

There’s footage of the aftermath of the Screwjob in which Hart’s then-wife Julie accuses Triple H and Shawn Michaels of knowing about the outcome beforehand and the backstage altercation between Vince McMahon and Hart.

Where To Watch: Tubi

3. The Sheik

Play video

Beyond his social media antics and chaotic nature in the ring, lies one badass of a man that overcame so much adversity and gut-wrenching loss. Sheik appears as himself in the documentary which chronicles the early days of his wrestling career in Iran. Eventually he fled the country to settle down in the U.S., where he caught the attention of Verne Gagne, kickstarting his professional wrestling career.

It explores his drug addiction, having no money, and the loss of his daughter whom he witnessed get murdered. Eventually, after losing everything, he finally takes his life back and turns it around.

Where To Watch: Pluto TV

4. WWE for all mankind

The documentary chronicles Mick Foley’s career that began in the early 1980s and how he became the Hardcore legend we know him as today. From countless championships to New York Times best-selling novels and three very distinct characters, Foley and his friends and family sit down to tell his rise to stardom. It features appearances from The Rock, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Kevin James, Triple H, Bautista, CM Punk, Chyna, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Sting, among others.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

5. Nevermore: the raven effect (2025)

Play video

When Raven signed with WWE at 20-years-old, he was no different than the many other baby faces of the era — 1-2-3 Kid, Bret Hart, Marty Jannetty, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. That was until he was let go from both WCW and WWE, finally catching the eyes of Paul Heyman and ECW. He crafted a character that looked straight out of the Grunge era.



The documentary takes viewers back in time to Raven’s wild times in the ring to present day, sharing his reflections on a legendary career.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

6. The rise and fall of ECW

As the name suggests, it dives into how ECW went from a hardcore powerhouse promotion in Philadelphia to being bought out by WWE in the 2000s. It is very long, but the most comprehensive film about the promotion to date. Paul Heyman worked closely on the film and he provided interviews. Other wrestlers involved include Tazz, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero, Mick Foley, Lance Storm, Chris Jericho, Dawn Marie, Tommy Dreamer, Bubba, Spike and D’Von Dudley, and more.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

7. You Cannot kill David arquette (2020)

Play video

This is a bit more unconventional as it follows actor David Arquette looking to right the wrongs of his extremely controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship win in 2000. Now he’s back to regain the respect of fans and the wrestling industry by wrestling in a series of matches.

Wrestling fans and wrestlers usually don’t take kindly to outsiders earning opportunities they haven’t bled on the mat for. He was given the championship to promote a film and it turned bad, fast. According to Arquette, it was Diamond Dallas Page who convinced him to say yes to the idea. As this documentary shows, Arquette is actually a big wrestling fan. It’s clear he has a deep passion for learning the ins and outs of the industry.

Where To Watch: Tubi

8. the resurrection of Jake the snake

Play video

Professional wrestling takes a toll on the mind and body. Couple that with spending decades in a business that eventually spits you back out, many struggle with the aftermath. Such was the case for Jake “The Snake” Roberts who tries to change the trajectory of his life with the help of his friends and family. He spends time in a rehabilitation program for his alcoholism — led by DDP — to turn his life around and improve his health.

While it’s painful watching people that have given so much to entertain the masses struggle, it’s a beautiful reminder that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and with the power of love and community, you can overcome anything.

Where To Watch: Tubi

9. GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Play video

Most people are familiar with the Netflix series, GLOW, but did you know the series is inspired by real events? And their real stories are even crazier.

In the 1980s the ladies of GLOW filmed staged events that aired on televison — it was the first women’s professional wrestling television show. It ran for four seasons before abruptly being canceled in 1989. The documentary combines real footage and interviews with some of the wrestlers.

Where To Watch: Tubi

10. Andre the giant (2018)

Play video

There are very few wrestlers with a legacy like one of Andre the Giant. Known as the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” the documentary dives into Andre’s upbringing in France and living with gigantism. It covers his WWE career as well as his pivot into acting. Andre starred in Micki & Maude, Conan The Destroyer (uncredited), and, most famously, The Princess Bride. He also appeared in several television shows.

Several of Andre’s family and friends are interviewed for this documentary, including Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Billy Crystal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ric Flair, and Pat Patterson.

Where To Watch: HBO Max