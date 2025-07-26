10-ways-to-ruin-a-first-date-within-60-seconds

We all know it doesn’t take long for some people to show their true colors and sabotage a potential romantic connection. I stumbled upon a hilariously disturbing Reddit post that posed the question:

“You have 60 seconds to ruin a first date. What do you say?” Here’s what Redditors shared.

1. “Are you familiar with the advantages of a fractional ownership vacation condo?” — u/Rat-Scabies

Several people commented under this reply, noting that an MLM would also be a great option. Who doesn’t love being recruited for a financial scam on a first date???

2. “So, do you see this going somewhere? Because my parents really want grandkids soon, and I already showed them your LinkedIn.” — u/XoMarixoxo

When I tell you this person is not exaggerating…these types of conversations really have happened before. And while it might be a lighthearted joke, it’s true that many people try to rush these discussions far too early.

I mean, look: an initial conversation about what you both want in life (e.g., marriage, kids, etc.) is completely valid to gauge whether you’re even compatible. However, when it’s phrased in a way that rushes intimacy and makes you feel like you’re auditioning for the role of “spouse” or “parent,” well…run.

3. “So I still live with my ex… but we’re on good terms.” — u/nymarirose

Unfortunately, this isn’t too rare an incident—especially in this economy. Many avid daters still live with an ex-partner, whether to save on rent or simply because they haven’t had the time to move out yet. In which case, it’s probably too soon to get back out there.

4. “Where’s my hug?” — u/anonymousspsp

This is the equivalent of the “nice guy” who disrespects your boundaries and thinks he’s entitled to your time, energy, and attention. I swear, these types of people have zero self-awareness or accountability. They go around assuming they’re the victim without ever looking in the mirror at the common denominator.

5. “Ask what sign they are and take out my tarot cards.” — u/saidenne

For many people, anything relating to astrology is deemed a red flag. Trying to discuss birth charts or mysticism on a first date might scare away the other person. But hey, that’ll weed out the weak and closed-minded ones.

6. “What’s your body count?” — Actual_Thing_2595

Asking about previous sexual partners/encounters on a first date feels way too premature. Not to mention, this question in general tells you a lot about the person asking it. There are a million other ways you could discuss intimacy without it sounding like you’re keeping tabs on someone’s sexual history.

7. “She’ll have the salad.” — Same-Razzmatazz-4114

I once had a man try to order an expensive steak for me after I insisted I wanted chicken tenders. It was the most turned-off I’d ever been. Ordering a salad for them? That’s just criminal.

8. “My favorite movie is Human Centipede.” — u/twnpksN8

If you haven’t heard of the movie, look it up. No need to elaborate on this one.

9. “…really?” <sigh> “Well, I’m sure you did your best.” — u/Nemo2BThrownAway

Negatively commenting on someone else’s appearance is the quickest way to ruin a first (or second, third, fourth, so on…) date. It’s even worse if you use this line for blind dates or dating app encounters, when you haven’t yet met the person in real life. You’ll be the jerk real quick.

10. “Nothing. Just stare at them silently.” — u/themurderator

This Redditor’s username checks out.