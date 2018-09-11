Who said camping trips were all about roughing it? On this week’s episode of MOST EXPENSIVEST, 2 Chainz goes glamping in one of the most lavish tents money can buy. For just $12,000, you too can experience the Lotus Mahal, a 700 square-foot palace of a tent featuring luxury weed plants and a sound bath setup. As its makers at Lotus Belle describe, the tent is the perfect place for high rollers to party at music festivals. The rapper, however, thinks it’s the ideal spot to set up a brothel in the great outdoors. To each their own.

