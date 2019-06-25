2 Young Men Get Struck by Lightning While Playing ‘Mobile Legends’

Two 18-year-olds died after getting struck by lightning while playing the popular online multiplayer game Mobile Legends.

On June 23, cousins Jimboy and Jericho Laura were found beside a tree not very far from their home, in Santa Elena, Camarines Norte, in the Philippines. Parts of their body were burnt, while their smartphones lay in pieces nearby.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m, the Santa Elena Municipal Police Station told Abante. According to one of their parents, the boys asked permission to step outside to get better cell reception when the weather in the area worsened with scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. They had reason to believe that the weather wouldn’t turn. At the time of the incident, Camarines Norte was only expecting light showers throughout the day.

So, no, this isn’t a case of people vying to get a Darwin Award.

It’s an unfortunate death brought about by an unfortunate cause: games like Mobile Legends require a stable internet connection to play. While internet speeds in the Philippines have improved in the last two years, it still lags behind most countries in Asia. Poor cellular reception is common in far-flung areas like the players’ hometown. Stepping outside to get better reception is a reality familiar to anybody living in these areas.

Ultimately, the infrastructure for better connectivity has not caught up with a nation that globally spends the most time online.