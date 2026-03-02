3 Books That Feel Like the First Day of Spring

It seems this winter is stretching on for an eternity—over here on the northeast coast, at least. To survive this long, cold, snowy winter and the seemingly endless wait until spring, I’ve been cuddling up on the couch with a good book just about every evening.

But this weekend is seeing a rise in temperatures, promising spring in the air. I’m slowly gravitating toward books that trigger a sense of new beginnings and hopeful energy.

Craving some sunlight, fresh flowers, and a warm breeze? Here are three books that feel like the first day of spring.

1. Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery

Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery is a picturesque story for spring. The classic novel brings all the good feelings and warmth you could ask for, making you want to read beneath the shade of an oak tree while snacking on some fresh fruit.

While it was originally written for children, adults adore this comforting story, which centers on family, love, and belonging. It’s cozy, whimsical, and oftentimes humorous, tugging on your heartstrings just like the first day of spring.

Synopsis: “This heartwarming story has beckoned generations of readers into the special world of Green Gables, an old-fashioned farm outside a town called Avonlea. Anne Shirley, an eleven-year-old orphan, has arrived in this verdant corner of Prince Edward Island only to discover that the Cuthberts—elderly Matthew and his stern sister, Marilla—want to adopt a boy, not a feisty redheaded girl. But before they can send her back, Anne—who simply must have more scope for her imagination and a real home—wins them over completely. A much-loved classic that explores all the vulnerability, expectations, and dreams of a child growing up, Anne of Green Gables is also a wonderful portrait of a time, a place, a family… and, most of all, love.”

2. Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim

Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim is another whimsical, feel-good novel that’s sure to get you in the spring spirit. The book is filled with love, magic, and fortune-telling, set in the gorgeous city of Paris—the ultimate spring destination. You’ll quickly fall in love with the charming, eccentric characters and their beautiful stories.

Synopsis: “Vanessa Yu never wanted to see people’s fortunes — or misfortunes — in tea leaves.

Ever since she can remember, Vanessa Yu has been able to see people’s fortunes at the bottom of their teacups. To avoid blurting out their fortunes, she converts to coffee, but somehow fortunes escape and find a way to complicate her life and the ones of those around her. To add to this plight, her romance life is so nonexistent that her parents enlist the services of a matchmaking expert from Shanghai.

The day before her matchmaking appointment, Vanessa accidentally sees her own fate: death by traffic accident. She decides that she can’t truly live until she can find a way to get rid of her uncanny abilities. When her eccentric aunt, Evelyn, shows up with a tempting offer to whisk her away, Vanessa says au revoir to America and bonjour to Paris. While working at Evelyn’s tea stall at a Parisian antique market, Vanessa performs some matchmaking of her own, attempting to help reconnect her aunt with a lost love. As she learns more about herself and the root of her gifts, she realizes one thing to be true: knowing one’s destiny isn’t a curse, but being unable to change it is.”

3. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert

If you’re looking for an inspiring nonfiction book, Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert is perfect for you. This story is for the artists and dreamers of the world, opening our eyes to the magic and power of creativity.

To me, spring is a season of renewal and inspiration, which is exactly what you’ll find in Elizabeth Gilbert’s encouraging, empowering self-help read.

Synopsis: “Gilbert offers insights into the mysterious nature of inspiration. She asks us to embrace our curiosity and let go of needless suffering. She shows us how to tackle what we most love, and how to face down what we most fear. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits we need in order to live our most creative lives. Balancing between soulful spirituality and cheerful pragmatism, Gilbert encourages us to uncover the ‘strange jewels’ that are hidden within each of us. Whether we are looking to write a book, make art, find new ways to address challenges in our work, embark on a dream long deferred, or simply infuse our everyday lives with more mindfulness and passion, Big Magiccracks open a world of wonder and joy.”