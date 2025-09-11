3 Games from the Acclaim Showcase I’m Dying to Play

The Play Acclaim showcase was yesterday, and it was everything I hoped it would be. From the moment it was announced that Acclaim was returning, I questioned Jeff Jarrett’s involvement. But really, what I was worried about was how they would actually go about highlighting certain indie games.

Was this going to be a popularity contest type of thing? Or would they really dig in and make some great pulls? After watching the showcase, it feels like the latter, and I’m glad.

Videos by VICE

1. Basketball Classics

Basketball Classics was the game that immediately popped out for me—an 8-bit retro styled 5-on-5 basketball game that feels like Retro Bowl but for the hardwood. Boasting over 1,000 players who are modeled after actual players (I saw MJ in there), Basketball Classic looks like the type of game I’m going to dump hours into.

And I don’t even have to wait to get it. It’s out now on PC via Steam and will be coming to consoles soon.

2. Tossdown

I’m probably most excited to see Tossdown on this showcase, if for no other reason than being able to run a crazy victory lap. I told you in March that Tossdown could be something big. And the folks at Acclaim very clearly agree.

When I first saw it, the dev described it as “Crazy Taxi meets Jet Set Radio”. And that’s pretty easy to see from the footage in the showcase. It’s still listed as coming soon on Steam, but it’s nice to know that it’s gotten some traction with a publisher and some early attention.

3. Talaka

And then there’s Talaka. As I’ve said before, if your main character is a black woman, I will play your game. It’s still in development, but Talaka is an action-roguelike with an incredible hand-painted art style. In the game, you “battle corrupted creatures from Afro-Brazilian folklore that threaten the balance of the realms”. Yeah, sign me up for all of that. Wishlist granted.

That’s only three of the nine games that we’re shown in the showcase, and honestly, I don’t see a single one that I’m not abnormally hyped to play. Acclaim is truly back, and they came out swinging.