Acclaim Is Back—and Hosting Its Own Showcase Next Month

I can’t properly express just how huge Acclaim was when I was growing up. In the 90’s, if you enjoyed a licensed game, the odds were pretty good that Acclaim was behind it.

Acclaim is really back

We’ve known Acclaim was back for a while now, and this feels like the first big bit of news since the revival was announced. While I still can’t wrap my head around the involvement of Jeff Jarrett of all people, I am glad to see that the company is returning as an indie publisher. That makes me feel like there’s at least some level of understanding of where the industry is and where they can do the most good.

The showcase they have lined up is set to happen on September 10th

“Blink and you might miss it. Hidden in the static, behind the glow of CRT screens, are hints of just some of the titles that will lay the foundation for this exciting new chapter for Acclaim”.

“We’re not here to chase ghosts,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim. “We’re here to take the energy and chaos that made Acclaim unforgettable and channel it into something new. The old screens are cracking, and what’s coming through is something exciting and different.”

I’m hoping that the internet is already doing its thing and freeze-framing that trailer to death. But more than anything, I’m excited to see what comes of this revival. Honestly? Let’s run some of those sports games back. I know we can’t get anything sim going because of the EA/NFL deal, but imagine the Axis Football devs getting some Acclaim money behind them and becoming the new Quarterback Club.

There’s real potential here to be a significant player in the indie space, and I’m eager to see where this goes next month. And I hope they keep the logo.