3 Lord of the Rings Games That Would’ve Been Way Better Than Gollum

I have loved The Lord of the Rings books and movies for as long as I can remember. There have also been a solid number of games released from the franchise. I may be actively going hard for one of these games to somehow make a comeback.

But there have also been a few stinkers in there like Lord of the Rings: Gollum. But it doesn’t have to be all bad. There are still some great games that can be pulled from the franchise.

Videos by VICE

Here are 3 Lord of the Rings games that someone needs to make in the near future…

Play video

3. A real Aragorn game

Let me preface this by saying I’m aware of Aragorn’s Quest on the Wii. But I want something featuring everyone’s favorite ranger that actually follows his journey before the Fellowship.

Aragorn has such a rich backstory and is such a well-developed character that a game similar to the Shadow of Mordor series with him at the lead would be perfect. Honestly, when I first heard of it, I thought that’s what the game was going to be.

Both games are still excellent, though.

Play video

2. an rts aka: battle for middle-earth iii

Yes, I’m continuing to advocate for the return of this game. I’m sure EA owns the name, but you can refer to it by something else. Just give us another RTS set in the world of Middle-Earth.

This is a franchise dying for another true RTS experience, and I do not understand why we’re not getting it. People want it. Trust me, I know this for a fact.

Play video

1. A full-blown open—world game that follows the books

The Electronic Arts Lord of the Rings games are gold standard movie tie-in efforts. But I’ve always wanted to play a game that actually concerns the journey to Mordor. I think those EA games and Grand Theft Auto 5 are actually the perfect reference points for what the game could be.

I use GTA 5 as an example because of its character switching feature. That may be a bit too open for the story, so perhaps consider chapters with open-world segments for each character you play as.

But no one will convince me that a full-scale Battle of Helm’s Deep wouldn’t go crazy.