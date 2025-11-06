3 Moments When Lady Gaga Made Recession Angst Look Glamorous

There’s both too much and not enough that I can say about Lady Gaga. I’ve been a day one fan, and while not completely attentive through every album cycle, there’s no hiding the fact that she had a profound influence on me in the 2008 to 2015 years. Also she’s an influence just kind of generally, and her role in making recession pop cool again is unmistakeable. The following moments in Lady Gaga’s career have stuck with me. In many ways, they’ve made “recession angst” seem like something that didn’t even happen, actually.

Making A Sandwich in the “Telephone” Music Video

Play video

“Telephone” was released in 2009 on The Fame Monster, the reissue of Lady Gaga’s debut The Fame. She had pretty much just burst onto the scene the year before, and there she was, collaborating with Beyoncé. It’s a testament to her immediate star power at such an early time that Queen Bey was already on board. “Telephone” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is an iconic favorite for Gaga fans.

The music video also helped cement “Telephone” as a powerhouse single. Heavily stylized with equal measures of bright primary colors and dark leather, bold design, blunt-force humor and a delightfully trashy narrative, the video opens with Lady Gaga being led to her cell at the Prison for Bitches while the other inmates leer and tease her. After stripping her to her fishnets, the prison guards sneer, “I told you she didn’t have a dick.” A nod to the weirdly viral rumor that Gaga was actually in possession of a penis.

Anyway, the video continues with its raunchy, indulgent storyline of violence, sexuality, and product placement. Beyoncé bails Gaga out and the two drive off in the Pussy Wagon (incredible). At a diner, Bey poisons Tyrese Gibson (“I didn’t mind,” he said). Then, at the 6:20 minute mark, the text “Let’s Make A Sandwich” appears, and Gaga does exactly that. There’s choreography, quick cuts to Beyoncé dancing in a motel room, and Miracle Whip and Wonder Bread product placement. Can’t say I’ve seen anything like that before or since.

Kid In The Orange At Born This Way Ball 2013

Play video

Lady Gaga was touring the Born This Way Ball in 2013 when the coolest moment happened at the Houston show. The list of viral moments Gaga has had is kind of endless, yes. But this one stands out not only for what it was at the time, but for how it changed a young fan’s life. Earlier this month, Spotify caught up with Atticus, aka Kid In The Orange, who joined Gaga on stage during “Scheiße” and absolutely nailed the choreography.

In the catch-up video, Atticus (now a successful concert photographer) explained that he was teaching dance classes in Austin at the time. When he and his friends planned to see Gaga, he decided to learn the choreography to “Scheiße.” Fast-forward to the show, and he was matching the dance step-for-step in the pit when Lady Gaga singled him out. “Ok kid in the orange, come on stage,” she said. What happened next still gives me chills every time I watch the video.

Joining the sea of dancers dressed all in sequined black and Lady Gaga in a wide shoulder padded jacket, Atticus stood out in his bright orange jacket and olive drab shorts. But when the choreography stepped it up again, he knew every move, gliding along the stage in between dancers almost effortlessly. He explained that while he knew the moves, he didn’t know the actual stage directions, but the dancers guided him in a way that looked natural.

When the beat drops, the lights strobe, and the dancers and Gaga all come together in a group to let loose, it almost takes my breath away. Right before, Gaga asked Atticus, “You think you can keep up?” And, by God, he really did.

Meat Dress Statement

Play video

Ah, the meat dress. Not a week passes where I don’t think about the meat dress at least twice or find someway to naturally slip it into conversation. When I saw Lady Gaga wearing a dress made of meat at the 2010 MTV VMAs, it was immediately seared into my brain as a formative experience. Something inside me said, “You could wear a meat dress someday too.” This simultaneously served as a vaguely threatening metaphor and a positive affirmation for many years.

While the meat dress definitely resonated just on its own, there was more to it than pure provocation. Gaga wore the dress to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later, where she explained the statement behind being stitched into layers of flank steak.

“If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones,” she said. The message of the meat dress often gets lost when it’s brought up in casual conversation. Usually there’s more intent focus on the shocked reactions from Gaga’s peers. However, it’s a testament to Lady Gaga’s eye for innovative designers (Franc Fernandez and Nicola Formichetti), dedication to her values, and her willingness to put herself on display. Say what you want about her being weird or cringe in the 2010s. At least she’s never backpedaled on her commitment to her beliefs.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images