3 MySpace Bands That Were Huge, Then Disappeared Without a Trace

Ah, the MySpace era… friends, drama, music, hair… these are just a few nouns that come to mind when reflecting on the early 00s social media website. Let’s talk about the music, though, because, you know, we’re Noisey.

When I say “MySpace bands,” what comes to mind for you? I’m gonna guess it’s stuff like Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, Paramore… the usual suspects of the emo/scream/pop-punk scene. But what about all the other bands that reigned on MySpace and seemed to disappear without a trace? Let’s talk about a few…

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

When it came to the early-mid 2000s screamo scene, few bands were as versatile as Drop Dead, Gorgeous. They were labelmates with bands like The Devil Wears Prada and Dance Gavin Dance; they toured with everyone from He Is Legend to I Set My Friends on Fire; and Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland showed support by appearing on a couple track form the DDG’ sophomoroe labum, Worse Than a Fairy Tale (2007).

Then, in 2011, after touring pretty regularly for a few years, the band went silent. It was later confirmed that they had gone on hiatus while the members focused on some other projects.

As time went on, the band’s social media accounts started to be deleted, and it seemed like Drop Dead, Gorgeous really had disappeared without a trace. That was, until 2024, when they began to show signs of life.

Now, in early 2026, the band is fully back, with new music out and more on the way, along with some fest dates at Warped Tour and Sonic Temple, among others.

Never Shout Never

In 2007, Joplin, Missouri native Christofer Drew launched Never Shout Never. The project started out as a solo project before eventually expanding into a full band.

A singer and multi-instrumentalist, Drew’s approach to writing fun, poppy tunes paired perfectly with what was happening in the emo/pop-punk scene at the time. It was a little bit off-kilter, and that was what made it so appealing.

Over the next several years, NSN released a number of albums and EPs before Drew wound things down in 2018. Over the last few years, he popped up a few times, but ultimately announced in 2025 that he was retiring the band for good.

Cute Is What We Aim For

Back in 2006, Buffalo, New York, boys in Cute Is What We Aim For dropped what is easily one of the strongest pop-punk/rock debuts of the MySpace era: The Same Old Blood Rush with a New Touch.

I’ll even go so far as to say that they have one of the best choruses from that timeframe. It’s the song “There’s a Class for This.” Vocalist Shaant Hacikyan sings: “Drama doesn’t follow me, it rides on my back. I may be ugly, but they sure love to stare.”

Two years later, the band recorded and released one more album, Rotation (2008). Sadly, it did not pick up the momentum they’d been rolling on, and the band broke up the following year. Over the next decade, they reunited a couple of times, but ultimately fizzled out yet again.

Fascinatingly, CIWWAF founding bassist Fred Cimato sat down for an interview on the CD Burners podcast in March 2026 for a “tell-all” conversation about the rise and fall of the band.