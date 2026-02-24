3 Rap Songs to Listen to if You Love Yacht Rock

Do you ever miss the days of yacht rock? The days when Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, and Steely Dan were on the airwaves? When every song felt like an oceanic breeze, and we all wore buttoned-down Hawaiian shirts and white shorts? These records were indicative of the good times in a life that takes so much from us physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Now, imagine if I told you artists in hip-hop are the closest to recreating that feeling.

Some of the purists and less imaginative might wince at such a suggestion. I mean, how could rappers possibly embody the blue-eyed soul of the pop and rock greats? By leaning into lush, luxurious production and care-free bliss in their delivery, they come the closest to replicating the yacht rock energy. We’ve selected three songs that could be christened as ‘yacht rap’ and awaken similar feelings of glee the way “What a Fool Believes” did.

Videos by VICE

Three Rap Songs You Should Love If You Miss the Days of Yacht Rock

Play video

“Summer Reign” by Larry June, Ty Dolla $ign, and Alchemist

Alchemist has been trying to bring the concept of yacht rap to the forefront for years. He had previously made two Yacht Rock tapes with underground legends like Action Bronson, Boldy James, and Roc Marciano scattered across them. However, Larry June has been the perfect muse in executing this idea for Alchemist.

Operating at a molasses pace, June raps about nice cars, checking the stock market, shopping at Whole Foods, and various sources of vitamin C. On “Summer Reign”, it’s more of the same, with Ty Dolla $ign taking on the Daryl Hall role, crooning on the hook. “Toss on my Gore-Tex and walk in the rain/Everything not perfect, but at least I’m free,” Larry June smiles graciously. What is yacht rock if not relaxing in the sun?

Play video

“Contemporary Man” by Action Bronson

As previously mentioned, Action Bronson has already indulged in lyrical exercise over Alchemist’s flavor of yacht rap. However, he took it to the next level by directly rapping over adult contemporary classics. Everything from Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins to Huey Lewis and The News, Bronson raps in hilarious flexes and absurd gluttony.

One moment, he’ll compare himself to Pistol Pete, the next he’ll muse about his mother making “soup with the cow feet.” “Randy Quaid with the turtleneck/Erma with the jungle juice, man feet/Beamer, tan seats/Smack the taco out your mouth, green couch,” Action Bronson raps in a wild stream of consciousness. It’s hilarious and a colorful way to utilize yacht rock and adult contemporary music.

Play video

“Breakfast” by Curren$y

Curren$y’s brand of opulence seamlessly fits the mold of yacht rap. Rather than basking in a boat ride, though, he loves flipping through the manual of his vintage cars and smoking a joint.

Produced by Mos Def and Ski Beatz, sampling “Trumpet On The Beach” by Pierre Sellin, Spitta relishes in richness and mundanity alike on “Breakfast”. He’ll search for an updated roster when he fires up an NBA video game, all while using his preferred rolling papers in the Bahamas and sipping strawberry coladas. Where yacht rock of the past might’ve simply breezily cooed over the woes of life, Curren$y takes the relaxed spirit of the genre literally in his lyrics.