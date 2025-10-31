3 Spooky Offerings From the ‘South Park’ Creators That You Won’t Find on Streaming

A new South Park Halloween episode premieres on Comedy Central tonight, the latest in a long line of themed specials from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The residents of South Park have gotten themselves into many a spooky situation over the years, leaving you with plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to get into the spirit of things early. Rewatching one of the several South Park episodes that ventured into that territory again is one way to go, but we wanted to dig a little deeper and showcase some of the lesser-known things the creators have also done in that area. To coincide with Parker and Stone’s latest Halloween offering, here’s a small selection of spooky short films from the duo that usually aren’t on their fans’ radar.

3. Giant Beavers of Southern Sri Lanka (1989)

Play video

Directed by Trey Parker in 1989, Giant Beavers of Southern Sri Lanka is a four-minute Godzilla parody complete with poorly dubbed dialogue and less-than-impressive special effects. Despite the title, the film follows only one giant beaver, presumably from Southern Sri Lanka, as it terrorizes the citizens of Tokyo and destroys a bunch of their buildings. The beaver’s rampage gets cut short, however, once the folks at the Giant Monster Detection Center come up with a sure-fire way to get it to back off: Find a pretty girl and get her to reason with it. Parker’s trademark humor is on full display here, three years before he met Matt Stone, and nearly a decade before South Park made its debut on Comedy Central. This was the first film he made in college, and he was already using sped-up voices that sound very reminiscent of Stan and Cartman.

Videos by VICE

2. Revenge of the Roadkill Rabbit (1999)

Play video

Conceived by South Park producer Eric Stough and former lead animator Graham Hoof, Revenge of the Roadkill Rabbit is a short puppet movie about a father rabbit telling his children a horrifying bedtime story. In the story, a rabbit that gets run over is brought back to life in a Frankenstein-like fashion and seeks revenge on every living human being. From there, it becomes a puppet slasher movie as the undead rabbit goes around hacking up unsuspecting victims. Trey Parker—credited as “Juan Schwartz”—provides the voice of the father rabbit.

1. A Mother’s Courage (1998)

Play video

Last on the list is a South Park short that was originally published on the Comedy Central website in 1998, only to disappear for 17 years. Rediscovered in 2015, A Mother’s Courage features Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny attempting to demonstrate how to carve a pumpkin that resembles La Bamba star Lou Diamond Phillips. Things go horribly wrong because they, of course, let Kenny do the carving, and he proceeds to dismember himself accidentally. Not to be outdone, Cartman then pukes all over the pumpkin after eating an entire bag of candy corn.