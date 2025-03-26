3 Teen Sisters Arrested for Trying to Stab Mom for Turning Off WiFi

They must have really wanted to get online. Three sisters in Texas allegedly tried to stab their mom after she turned off the WiFi in their home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the situation, which occurred on March 23. Per the sheriff, when deputies and detectives arrived to the scene they found an adult female who had been assaulted by her 14-, 15-, and 16-year-old kids.

The sheriff’s officer confirmed to multiple outlets that all three teens were girls.

The siblings “allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill” their 39-year-old mother because she turned off the WiFi, the sheriff tweeted.

“All three grabbed kitchen knives and chased her throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her,” Gonzalez wrote. “The mother was struck with a brick.”

Amid the alleged altercation, the teens’ 70-year-old grandmother, who was trying to protect her daughter, was knocked over. However, “no serious injuries were sustained by either adult female,” Gonzalez wrote.

In response to the incident, the teens were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They’ve since been booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

“They’re known for that in this neighborhood. There’s always cops around that house,” a neighbor told the local Fox affiliate of the family. “I think that’s so crazy. I mean it just tells how unstable that family is, and it’s very sad for them.”

Meanwhile, another neighbor told the local NBC affiliate that they hear yelling and see deputies outside the home on a regular basis.

“I don’t even let my kids come outside because of them,” the neighbor said.

