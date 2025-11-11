3 Types of Mainstream 20th Century Rock Bands Who Would Struggle to Break Through Today

If you like any of these bands a lot, then I’m really sorry for what you might read about them. But also, I stand by these statements, and you should too. Because, really, the majority of rock bands from the 70s, 80s, and even the 90s most likely wouldn’t find the mainstream success today that they enjoyed in their prime. The music landscape has changed too drastically, in some ways that are a little bit unforgivable.

I’ll just say it: music was better when we let musicians make it, even if they were not conventionally attractive. Now, so much of music is about image and marketability. Mainstream artists must be writers, singers, musicians, dancers, social media experts, morally pure, politically correct, mentally well, and attractive on top of it all. It sounds exhausting. That being said, here are three classifications of rock bands from the 20th century whose mainstream success would look a little different today.

pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin

First, let’s talk about two big 70s players in the rock ‘n’ roll scene. Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin both emerged in the 60s, gaining most of their mainstream success in the 70s. They were popularized by their unique lyrics and concepts, with Pink Floyd leaning heavily on concept albums that were best enjoyed start to finish. Led Zeppelin was more easily approachable, but also had a penchant for rambling ideas and imagery. Their instrumentals were always tight and polished.

In today’s music industry, both of these bands would likely have small, underground fan bases. Their circles might be small, but they’d be devoted to listening to a complete album in one sitting. These days, it’s all about singles and marketability. There’s still an audience for interesting prog rock, but not with the huge following that these bands enjoyed in their heyday.

Mötley Crüe, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard

To discuss Mötley Crüe, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and bands of the 80s hair metal variety, there has to be some mention of their hard-partying lifestyles. Drinking, drugs, and sex were part of the culture then. Guns N’ Roses lived together in a single room in West Hollywood that they called Hell House, and I can only speculate what heinous acts went on there because a big part of me doesn’t want to know.

A lot of 80s rock and roll was drenched in debauchery. Now, the culture has radically shifted, especially in the U.S., to something a little more Puritan, for better or worse. There were those who condemned that devil-may-care lifestyle at the time, of course. But for the majority, that was part of the gig. In today’s mainstream world, that kind of stuff will get you canceled and called out on TikTok.

Kansas, Boston, Blue Öyster Cult

This particular genre of 70s and 80s dad rock leaned heavily on folk and southern rock elements, blended with a touch of what I want to start calling Gentleman’s Metal. It’s like metal, but more polite. Bands like Kansas, Boston, and Blue Öyster Cult earned mainstream success in this arena because they didn’t really do anything too provocative. That’s what dad rock is, right? Safe music you can put on when your dad is in the car?

Today, I don’t predict these bands would really get anywhere. They might have similarly devoted fan bases like Pink Floyd’s in the 21st century. But they probably wouldn’t break into the mainstream with the fervor that they did in their prime.

