3 Whimsical Fantasy Books With Low Stakes and High Charm

Growing up as a bookworm and writer, I never found myself gravitating toward fantasy novels. However, in adulthood, I’ve discovered a lovely sub-genre of fiction that’s become my go-to favorite: cozy, low-stakes fantasy. I’m convinced these books provide a form of serotonin I’ve yet to find elsewhere.

Looking for a few recommendations in this genre? Here are three magical but low-stakes fantasy books to warm your heart.

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1. Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree is an incredibly comforting, lighthearted fantasy novel that will have you hooked from the very first chapter. (Don’t let its cover turn you away!)

The story follows Viv, a battle-weary orc looking to turn a new (peaceful) leaf. When she decides to open the city of Thune’s first coffee shop, leaving her old life behind, she faces both old and new rivals, one of them being the fact that no one around her even knows what coffee is.

“But the true rewards of the uncharted path are the travelers you meet along the way,” its synopsis reads. “And whether drawn together by ancient magic, flaky pastry, or a freshly brewed cup, they may become partners, family, and something deeper than she ever could have dreamed.”

This wholesome, whimsical read will immediately capture your attention and soothe your soul.

2. A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangue Mandanna is another adorable, heartwarming fantasy tale. The book follows Sera Swan, who was once one of Britain’s most powerful witches. However, after breaking the rules of magic to resurrect her dead great-aunt, she’s left powerless and exiled from her magical Guild.

It’s not all bad, of course. Now, she gets to run an inn in Lancashire with her newly-alive-and-well aunt, albeit reluctantly. But when she discovers a potential way to restore her power as a witch through an old spellbook, she elicits the help of Luke Larsen, a handsome historian who typically keeps to himself, but is surprisingly willing to support her journey.

According to Goodreads, the story is “an enchanting novel about a witch who has a second chance to get her magical powers—and her life—back on track, from the national bestselling author of The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches.”

3. First Witches Club by Maisey Yates

First Witches Club by Maisey Yates is one of the most comforting, cozy, and deeply relatable low-stakes fantasy novels I’ve read in a long while. The story follows three women who are each facing betrayals by their husbands. When they just so happen to walk into Lady’s Mantle Apothecary, they’re greeted by the mysterious and intuitive shopkeeper who connects them with much-needed opportunities.

In an attempt to reclaim their power and heal their broken hearts, the three women come together and embrace their untapped witchy power. What happens from there is nothing short of magical—and satisfyingly vengeful.

As Goodreads puts it, “When three betrayed wives stumble into a magical apothecary shop, they discover that revenge is sweet—but finding true love and their own power is even sweeter in this witty, romantic novel about second chances from New York Times bestselling author Maisey Yates.”