4 BookTok-Approved Fantasy Books to Read When You Want Something Cozy

I’ve never been much of a fantasy reader, but mainly because I’m not into the high-stakes plots that are typically present within the genre. However, when I discovered the subgenre of “cozy fantasy,” which includes the low-stakes, often whimsical reads, I knew I found my true home.

Of course, BookTok is flooded with cozy fantasy recommendations, and the subgenre is gaining more traction as a result. If you’re looking for your next read, here are four cozy fantasy novels that BookTok loves.

1. The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune is one of the top cozy fantasy recommendations on BookTok. This charming story follows Linus Baker, a quiet, introverted man who works as a case worker at the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. But when Linus is suddenly assigned to the Marsyas Island Orphanage and tasked with overseeing six “dangerous children,” he’s forced out of his comfortable solitude.

When he arrives, Linus also meets the children’s caretaker: the ever-so-charming and protective Arthur Parnassus, with whom he grows close over time. The fantasy read, though low-stakes and heartwarming, gently explores themes like prejudice and trauma.

As its synopsis states, “An enchanting story, masterfully told, The House in the Cerulean Sea is about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place—and realizing that family is yours.”

2. The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst

The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst is a lighthearted, whimsical read for those low-stakes fantasy-lovers out there. The book follows a librarian named Kiela, who’s as introverted as she is quirky. When a revolution begins, Kiela is forced to flee her city and return home to the remote island where she grew up. All she has time to grab are a few magical spellbooks and her assistant, Caz, a sentient spider plant.

Waiting for her on the island are her achingly familiar childhood home, a nosy (handsome) neighbor, and a career that involves lots of illegal magic—plus plenty of sweet, homemade jam.

“Like a Hallmark rom-com full of mythical creatures and fueled by cinnamon rolls and magic, The Spellshop will heal your heart and feed your soul,” its synopsis reads.

3. Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

I don’t know about you, but BookTok has bombarded my FYP with Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries, which is actually an entire series. This cozy fantasy novel follows a rather grumpy professor as she writes the world’s first encyclopaedia of faerie lore. Of course, through her immersive studies, she learns about far more than just faes—and perhaps even opens her heart in the process.

As its synopsis reads, “A curmudgeonly professor journeys to a small town in the far north to study faerie folklore and discovers dark fae magic, friendship, and love in the start of a heartwarming and enchanting new fantasy series.”

4. Legends of Lemuria by Allie Michelle

If you’re looking for a more high-stakes yet unique fantasy read that still warms your heart, Legends of Lemuria is perfect for you. Allie Michelle has a way of tying gentle spiritual lessons into her tightly-woven plot. You can’t help but fall in love with her carefully crafted, individualistic, and eccentric characters.

The story follows Zia Alexander, aka “The Bridge,” who resides in a crumbling society, passing time by playing an illegal virtual reality game. However, when she discovers a map that leads to Lemuria, a real fantasy world where her late mother is still alive, she has no choice but to make the highly dangerous trip.

Zia’s adventure reads like a gradual spiritual awakening, guiding readers through a deeply immersive and philosophical journey. In many ways, this fantasy novel felt more like a spiritual self-help book.