3 Zodiac Signs That Will Experience Major Shakeups This Scorpio Season

Spooky season has been in full effect since the start of October, but Scorpio season (October 22 – November 21) has just begun, bringing an even more intense energy to the crisp fall air.

“When Scorpio season arrives, the surface dissolves and the focus instead becomes what’s under the surface—your feelings, desires, and unsettling truths,” says Ashley Boyd, astrologer at Gamblizard. “Scorpio energy does not require perfection; it requires authenticity. It’s time to have that deep dive, let go, and step into a stronger and authentic version of yourself.”

Videos by VICE

Scorpio’s captivating, oftentimes intimidating aura will affect us all. However, some zodiac signs are bound to feel it more than others.

Here are three zodiac signs that will experience powerful breakthroughs this Scorpio season. Here’s what they can expect.

1. Aries

Aries, it’s time to learn a thing or two about the art of vulnerability.

“Aries’ sign is all about action, leadership, and independence,” Boyd explains. “You often experience safety when you are in control—as long as you lead, things feel manageable. But Scorpio season invites you to slow down and stay with emotions that you simply cannot ‘fix.’”

Fully sitting in the intensity of your emotions might not be the most enjoyable experience, but it can be cathartic. You don’t need to solve or suppress every feeling that arises—you just need to be present with them.

This energy will also impact you in other areas of your life, asking you to release control.

“At work or within your finances, identify one place to stop over-managing,” Boyd recommends. “But don’t bluff—truly let someone else lead, or share a responsibility you usually sit on. Notice how that feels—initial discomfort may give way to tapping into relief and trust. In the end, learning not to over-control can help you find that vulnerability doesn’t weaken your power, but refine it.”

2. Taurus

Take it from a Taurus herself: we do not like change. However, according to Boyd, this season is all about letting go and embracing new chapters.

“Taurus cherishes security, routine, and predictability, while Scorpio, the sign opposite you, ignites transformation,” Boyd says. “The season is challenging you to release what you have outgrown, whether that’s a job that no longer inspires you, patterns of spending that keep you stuck, or emotional attachments that inhibit your growth.”

While you might be tempted to stay within the warm confines of your comfort zone, you’ll never grow that way.

“Try a small yet substantial step toward recapturing the feeling of renewal, like redrafting your resume, pitching a new idea, or re-visiting your budget and any expenses that are no longer serving you,” Boyd recommends. “Notice how releasing one small ‘safe’ practice allows space for new opportunities. Scorpio season rewards movement, even imperfect movement, as opposed to growing still.”

Cancer

Cancer, your sensitivity is not a flaw. In fact, it’s one of the most powerful parts of you. It’s time to start embracing it.

“Cancer typically develops emotional barriers for self-protection,” says Boyd. “You desire connection but fear that revealing the deepest parts of yourself will lead to abandonment. Scorpio season calls your attention to how you can’t be intimate without vulnerability. Whether it’s your relationships or professional life, stop hiding behind your poker face—it’s time to let people see the you that you’ve concealed, even the uncertain or emotional parts you prefer to hide.”

Boyd recommends confiding in someone you trust, sharing your deepest dreams or fears to open the door for more vulnerability. Additionally, rather than playing it safe in the shadows, take risks that empower you to shine.

“When you allow yourself to stand out, you’ll find that most people are not waiting to judge; they’re waiting to get to know you,” Boyd says.