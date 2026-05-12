3 Zodiac Signs That Will Feel May’s Mercury Cazimi the Hardest

On May 14, we will be experiencing a Mercury Cazimi, which occurs around six times per year. According to a professional astrologist, here’s what you can expect from this transit.

A Mercury Cazimi, which is when Mercury moves into conjunction with the sun, is a special time for those seeking a fresh start. This energetic or spiritual reset offers us a clean slate to create anew.

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According to Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media, a Mercury Cazimi brings clarity and opportunities for honest communication.

What to Expect From May’s Mercury Cazimi

May’s Mercury Cazimi, which takes place on Thursday, is expected to bring clarity to present endeavors and investments.

“The upcoming conjunction of Mercury and the Sun at 24 degrees Taurus, conjunct fixed star Zaurak, promises to illuminate our personal value structures, as well as elucidate our preferences around the literal vessels and vehicles we choose to store or commodify that value,” says Tate. “Think: do you invest your savings in the precious metals OR the Bitcoin market? Which form of currency would you consider to have the greatest integrity?”

Tate adds that this particular transit is also a superior conjunction, with Mercury also moving direct.

“This cazimi moment in Taurus is a threshold that offers us a vision about what we are stepping into,” she explains. “Humility and grace would be wise companions; don’t be too proud to get better.”

Signs Most Impacted by May’s Mercury Cazimi

“The very places we have held our ground the longest—our habits and patterns—are often the most fertile soils to till when it comes to personal growth,” says Tate.

According to the professional astrologer, the following three signs will experience the deepest transformations during this time.

1. Taurus

Taurus might notice themselves leaving their beloved comfort zone during this transit. It’s best for the bull not to fight this urge or external push, but rather embrace it with an open mind.

“Warm up to the idea that you don’t know everything about your likes and dislikes yet,” says Tate. “There is tried-and-true, and then there is simply intellectually lazy… take initiative to keep yourself open when you feel like shutting down.”

2. Gemini

Geminis can expect profound clarity during the Mercury Cazimi. These insights will be best channeled creatively.

“Aha moments are the best creative fodder,” says Tate. “Reframe realizations about your insecurities as opportunities for inspiration. Art happens when we strip ourselves down to our most fundamental parts.”

3. Libra

Libras will benefit from honest, open communication during this transit, even if that means facing uncomfortable feelings.

“Most of the stubborn relational patterns in our lives live just below the surface of our awareness,” says Tate. “Allow profound conversations to take you deeper than you typically go. The wilderness of the edges of our discomfort in connection is a mere frontier.”